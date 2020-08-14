https://www.dailywire.com/news/miley-cyrus-claims-she-lied-about-not-being-a-virgin-while-with-liam-hemsworth

According to singer Miley Cyrus, she lied about not being a virgin before marrying her now ex-husband Liam Hemsworth during their 10-year relationship.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cyrus revealed that she lost her virginity when she was 16 to the man she would eventually marry.

“I didn’t go all the way with a dude [until] I was 16,” the 27-year-old Cyrus said. “It wasn’t Nick Jonas, but I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.”

Prior to sexual relations, Cyrus said she lied about not being a virgin so she “didn’t seem like a loser.”

“It was a lie that I held onto for like 10 years,” she said, as reported by Fox News.

Though they eventually divorced, Cyrus said her relationship with Hemsworth was “an amazing time” in her life.

In the same interview, Cyrus said that she hopes to find a man who can handle her dominant, masculine attitude.

“In my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kinda hold a more dominant space,” she said, later adding, “I need to find a guy that’s confident enough in himself that he’s okay that I am kind of, like, masculine and strong, and just like, there’s a lot of qualities to me that tend to, like, associate more with the male role, and that’s just bulls**t.”

Last year, after Cyrus announced her split from Hemsworth, the pair resorted to ugly accusations of impropriety against each other, with Liam accusing Miley of sexual infidelity while she accused him of drug abuse.

“This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behavior,” a source close to Hemsworth told TMZ.

The allegations against Cyrus came after photos surfaced of her kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, while vacationing in Italy, with witnesses later reporting that the two were seen “basically having sex” in a West Hollywood club. Her alleged behavior stood in line with statements she made to Elle magazine in which she referred to her marriage as “unique” and “complex,” while admitting that she still feels a sexual attraction toward women despite being in a “hetero relationship.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” Cyrus told Elle. “And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.”

“I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f***ing apron cooking dinner?” she continued. “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f***ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

RELATED: WATCH: Miley Cyrus Tells Women ‘You Don’t Have To Be Gay’ After You Find A Good Man

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

