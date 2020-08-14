https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/facebook-censors-truth-that-kamala-harris-identified-herself-as-indian-american/

Joe Biden has apparently decided getting a “black” woman on the ticket is more important than keeping the Christian vote because Harris is a virulent anti-Christian bigot.

First off, many black activists don’t exactly consider Harris a black woman. Her mother is from India — so Asian — and her father is Jamaican — so as much Hispanic as black.

Last year, for instance, when she was running for president and claiming to be black, many activists did not agree with her cultural appropriation. Harris made the claim that she is black during one of last year’s debates, but a tweet by Ali Alexander questioning this proclamation went viral.

“Kamala Harris is *not* an American Black. She is half Indian and half Jamaican. I’m so sick of people robbing American Blacks (like myself) of our history. It’s disgusting,” Alexander tweeted.

The sentiment was also quietly whispered among many liberal blacks which is why Harris got little to no support for her run for president. Still, now that Biden picked her, all these detractors will instantly forget her cultural appropriation.

But that is a trifle compared to her religious bigotry.

During her miserably failed campaign, Harris came out in favor of forcing Christians into violating their religious tenets by forcing them to pay for abortion. But her religious bigotry goes all the way back to 2014 when she was the attorney general of California.

That was when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in the Hobby Lobby case that Christian institutions did not have to pay for abortion and contraceptives in their employee healthcare packages.

Harris was furious.

Per CNSNews:

Harris was then the attorney general of California. She believed Hobby Lobby should be forced to cover abortion-inducing drugs and devices. She wrote a brief urging the Supreme Court to take up the case and, when it did, joined with the attorney general of Massachusetts to write an amicus brief arguing that the court should force Hobby Lobby to cover abortifacients. This premise lurked at the foundation of her argument: When people start for-profit corporations, they must leave their “personal” religious beliefs behind. In her amicus, Harris suggested that the free exercise of religion is a right created by manmade statutes — not God — and is a “personal” thing that should be kept in an “inner sanctum.”

So, according to Harris, Americans must throw away their religious beliefs if they dare to try and earn a living from their businesses.

The abortion argument is not the only place Harris has revealed her hatred for Christians. As a U.S. Senator in 2018, Harris opposed the nomination of Brian Buescher to serve as a district judge in Nebraska. Her sole reason? Because he was a member of a Catholic fraternity called the Knights of Columbus. She opposed judge Paul Matey for the same reason.

Being a Catholic, Harris said, disqualified him for a judgeship.

Harris is an anti-Christian bigot. Straight up.

But Joe probably doesn’t know that. Heck, he was even holding his cell phone upside down when he called to offer her the job. Worse, they had him reading a script to her when he called. He can’t even do a phone call without someone guiding him:

Biden had to read a script when he called Kamala pic.twitter.com/MX92MabqXm — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 11, 2020

The man’s mind is truly gone.

