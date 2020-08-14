https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/lies-joe-biden-praises-israel-uae-peace-deal-takes-credit-deal-nothing-cant-remember/

On Thursday President Trump announced a new peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

This is a major step toward peace in the Middle East.

President Trump’s son-in-law and negotiator Jared Kushner later told reporters there may be more peace deals in the works.

The Biden Campaign later released a statement cheering the news. Then Joe Biden took credit for the deal.

These Democrats are truly shameless.

Joe Biden released this statement: “The coming together of Israel and the Arab states builds on the efforts of multiple administrations to foster a broader Arab-Israel opening, including the efforts of the Obama Biden administration to build on the Arab Peace Initiative. I personally spent time with leaders of both Israel and UAE during our administration building the case for cooperation and broader engagement and the benefits it could deliver to both nations.”

What a crock of BS.

Russia Today reported:

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden praised the “historic” decision by the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations with Israel, claiming part of the credit for himself and not mentioning President Donald Trump even once. “Today, Israel and the United Arab Emirates have taken a historic step to bridge the deep divides of the Middle East,” Biden said in a statement on Thursday. “The UAE’s offer to publicly recognize the State of Israel is a welcome, brave, and badly needed act of statesmanship.” Biden statement on the Israel/UAE agreement pic.twitter.com/Yf021lNO05 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 13, 2020 In Biden’s telling, the breakthrough “builds on the efforts of multiple administrations to foster a broad Arab-Israeli opening, including the efforts of the Obama-Biden administration to build on the Arab Peace Initiative.”

In truth the Israel-UAE deal was another blow to the killer Iranian regime who Obama fed with US dollars to spread their terror around the region.

#BREAKING

Israel & the United Arab Emirates normalize relations. My take:

Another blow to #Iran‘s regime in the region. More Arab states should follow suit & establish a united front against the main threat in the Middle East: the mullahs’ regime in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/JsRPoqvFzG — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 13, 2020

