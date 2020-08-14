https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/harris-tiktok-ban/2020/08/14/id/982237

A Harris poll says 64% of active TikTok users oppose President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban U.S. residents from doing business with the Chinese-created video sharing app, but 57% of all Americans back his move to “kick (it) out of the U.S.”

The poll of an undisclosed number of adults did not give a margin of error nor did it include those under 18, the primary users of the app that allows users to create short music and lip-sync videos.

The app, which has stirred concerns around the world, is banned in India and other countries such as Australia, Pakistan and Japan are considering restrictions.

The primary concern of U.S. officials is that it collects a relatively vast amount of user data and, since it is owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, is obligated to share that information if requested with the Chinese government under the Cyber Security Law of the People’s Republic of China.

Trump signed two executive orders on Aug. 6 which will prohibit U.S. residents from doing business with TikTok and WeChat, another Chinese-owned app which serves as a messaging, mobile payment and social media platform, in 45 days.

The Harris poll was conducted Aug. 8-9.

Microsoft has expressed interest in purchasing TikTok, thus removing it from Chinese government influence and allowing it to continue operating in the United States.

“Most Americans (67%) are concerned that China is inappropriately using personal data collected from TikTok,” according to Harris. That opinion is shared by 59% of TikTok users.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

