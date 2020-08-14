http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/1srT2St0k3g/

The majority of Americans favor returning to work even in the era of coronavirus.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans say returning to work is a good idea, according to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll of 1,261 National Adults.

Support for returning to work is broad, cutting across income, education, ethnic, generational, regional, age, and gender lines.

But there is a stark political distinction: only 33 percent of Democrats say it is a good idea to return to work. Fifty-three percent say it is a bad idea.

Eighty-four percent of Republicans say returning to work is a good idea. Just 11 percent say it is a bad idea.

Among independents, 56 percent say it is a good idea. Thirty-three percent say it is a bad idea.

That puts Democrats at odds with most of the county.

Majorities in all four regions say returning to work is a good idea.

Majorities of people earning under $50,000 and people earning over that among favor work,.

Majorities of college graduates and non-graduates favor returning to work.

Majorities of those over 45 and those under favor returning to work.

Majorities of Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X, Boomer, and Silent Generation favor returning to work.

Majorities of whites and Hispanics favor returning to work.

Thirty-eight percent of blacks say work is a good idea, versus 47 percent who say it is a bad idea.

People who live small cities, small towns, suburbs, and rural areas favor work.

Big city dwellers oppose, 47 percent versus 40 percent.

