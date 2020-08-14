https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/14/msnbc-gives-anti-semitic-propagandist-ample-opportunity-to-push-deplorable-and-dishonest-framing-of-israel-uae-peace-deal-video/
About The Author
Related Posts
Ralph Nader really, really, really wants AOC to pay attention to him and it's 'weird on a couple of levels'
August 14, 2020
Teacher’s union president fact-DROPPED for claiming Trump's tweet debunking their back-to-school fear mongering was 'misinformation'
August 6, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy