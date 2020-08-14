http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WgDZf-cu-xE/

In a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network contributor Donny Deutsch weighed in on President Donald Trump’s opposition to additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service for mail-in voting due to fears of voter fraud.

Deutsch asked how one in three Americans still believe Trump about the coronavirus or anything else, and then answered his question by saying it is because “one in three Americans are racists.” He added that the same Americans are “terrified” that the United States will cease being “majority white” by 2040.

“How do one in three Americans still believe this man about corona or anything?” Deutsch asked. “And the answer is only one thing: One in three Americans are racists. One in three Americans are terrified that this country by the year 2040 is not going to be majority white, that the black man or the brown man or the yellow man or woman are going to come and take their jobs and take away their suburbs. And there’s no coincidence yesterday Trump brought up Kamala Harris and the whole birther thing. That is the only explanation because you can’t even point to the economy anymore. That is it. One in three Americans are racist still in this country. And that’s the answer.

“[T]he only thing we can do in the press is vigilantly do not let the parade go on,” he continued. “Every time you are interviewing any Republican about anything, you start with the post office because if we don’t get that right and we get four more years of Trump, you are right, Mika, people like you, people like me, people like Gene Robinson could end up in jail, and certainly we want to stay away from Fifth Avenue.”

