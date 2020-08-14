https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/must-see-gateway-pundits-alicia-powe-asks-president-trump-meaningful-question-presser-president-responds-classic-trump-style-video/

On Friday The Gateway Pundit’s Alicia Powe attended the White House Press Conference.

Alicia asked President Trump about Joe Biden taking credit for the Trump Israel-UAE peace deal.

We wrote about this ridiculous claim earlier today.

President Trump responded in classic Trump style.

Alicia Powe: Alicia Powe The Gateway Pundit, Yesterday you announced a historic peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Later in the day Joe Biden tried to take credit for the deal. What’s your response?

President Trump: I heard that. That was a beauty. We announced the deal. And I appreciate it. Even The New York Times gave it great coverage and editorials today. Wall Street Journal, Washington Post everybody was saying great. And I saw where Sleepy Joe tried to take credit for it. I’ve been trying to figure out how that one works. No – what he did is they made a terrible deal with Iran and the deal was a horror show and I ended it. They gave them $150 billion for nothing. They gave them $1.8 billion in cash for nothing. They got nothing from that deal except trouble. They did nothing – just like they’ve been weak on China, they’ve been weak on Russia. They’ve been weak on everyone, and they were the weakest of all on Iran. That was a great deal made by very talented people that work with me, and it’s been praised all over the world. And what you’ll see now is that other countries will come into that deal and you’ll have peace in the Middle East. And Biden doesn’t even know the names of the countries I’m talking about.