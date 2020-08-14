https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/mysterious-giant-mounds-jerusalem-baffle-archaeologists/

(HAARETZ) For more than 2,500 years, giant human-made mounds of earth and stone, some as high as a six-story building, have stood in the southwestern suburbs of Jerusalem. Their purpose: unknown. Their origins: unclear. Their builders: hotly debated. The mounds are a familiar site to locals. One has lovingly been nicknamed “Har Hatachat” – “Mount Ass” in Hebrew – ever since an early 20th century archaeologist dug a deep vertical trench into this rounded rise, reshaping it into the form of a human derriere, but otherwise failing to, erh, crack its secrets.

In late July, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced the results of a much more thorough excavation conducted on one of these mysterious mounds. Under this one, archaeologists uncovered remains of a 2,700-year-old building and dozens of stamped jar handles, indicating the site was likely connected to the administration of the Kingdom of Judah in the First Temple period.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

