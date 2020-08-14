https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/nba-fires-photographer-anti-kamala-meme/

(THE BLAZE) The NBA has cut ties with a freelance photographer who worked with the Houston Rockets for more than three decades, after the league discovered he posted a meme on Facebook that referred to Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) by a derogatory term.

What are the details?

Shortly after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced that Harris would be joining his ticket, Houston-based freelance photographer Bill Baptist shared a meme to his Facebook page that made fun of Biden’s campaign logo and his running mate that read, “Joe and the Hoe.”

