https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/512091-nba-fires-photographer-that-posted-offensive-meme-about-kamala

An NBA photographer was fired following an offensive meme he posted this week on social media referencing Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisHarris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Democrats hammer Trump for entertaining false birther theory about Harris Hillicon Valley: ‘Fortnite’ owner sues Apple after game is removed from App Store | Federal agencies seize, dismantle cryptocurrency campaigns of major terrorist organizations MORE (D-Calif.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Trump plans to accept Republican nomination from White House lawn US seizes four vessels loaded with Iranian fuel MORE‘s selected 2020 presidential campaign running mate.

The now-fired photographer, Bill Baptist, worked with the Houston Rockets for more than 30 years, USA Today reported.

An anonymous source familiar with the matter told USA Today that Baptist had been removed from the NBA bubble at Disney property in Orlando, Fla.

ADVERTISEMENT

WNBA Hall of Fame recipient Sheryl Swoopes chimed in on Facebook about Baptist’s termination, adding that he had covered photos for the Comets, as well.

“It’s amazing how people will smile in your face but eventually their true colors will show. @NBA and Houston Rockets he needs to GO!!! So disrespectful. Bill Baptiste (sic) shame on You!!!”

According to a local NBC affiliate KPRC 2, Baptist posted an image that read “Joe and the Hoe.”

A spokesperson for the NBA told KPRC 2 that Baptist is an “independent contractor, and his services are no longer being used in Orlando.”

Baptist shared a statement with the local affiliate, issuing an apology for the photo he posted and saying that the photo has since been removed.

“I deeply regret posting on my Facebook page a phrase that I saw and copied from others as a sample of some people’s reactions to Biden’s selection of Senator Harris as his choice for VP,” Baptist wrote in the statement.

“The phrase I posted does not reflect my personal views at all,” he added. “I should not have been so insensitive to post the statements by others. I sincerely apologize to all of those who have rightfully been offended.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

