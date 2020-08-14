https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/nebraska-legislature-passes-ban-dismemberment-abortions/

(NATIONAL REVIEW) The Nebraska legislature on Thursday passed a ban on dismemberment abortions in the state, except in emergency situations.

The bill, LB814, passed 33-8 and allows for professional injunctions and civil action against any abortion provider who violates the ban, besides in the case of a medical emergency.

The definition of dilation and evacuation (D&E) abortions in the bill does not apply to an abortion in which only suction is used to dismember a fetus or to the removal of a fetus that is already dead. The bill specifically bans the use of clamps, forceps or similar instruments in abortion procedures.

