Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has released two new ads that detail his mask policy for dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic following his call for a national mandate.

“Ready to Lead” will air in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, and Nevada, and will focus on the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate’s call for a universal, nationwide outdoor mask mandate and a vow to produce more personal protective equipment in the United States.

“Dignity” will be phased into the campaign’s current airtime purchases that target seniors and will feature clips from Biden’s speech on the coronavirus that he made on June 30, along with images of the candidate offering comfort to the elderly.

“As Vice President Biden has said many times, the American people can face any challenge if you simply tell them the truth, but from the very beginning of this crisis President Trump has refused to be honest with the American people,” Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a memo, according to Axios.

