https://pjmedia.com/election/megan-fox/2020/08/15/new-york-police-union-announces-their-presidential-endorsement-n794196
About The Author
Related Posts
Antifa Seizes Seattle PD, Sets Up 'Autonomous Zone' Just Like ISIS and the Paris Commune
June 9, 2020
Big Tech, Big Money: The Face of the New Left
May 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy