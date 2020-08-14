http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ot5NcoRJ7F0/

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday against California’s ban on ‘Large Capacity Magazines’ (LCMs) holding more than ten rounds.

The ruling came in Duncan vs. Becerra, which was appealed to an en banc hearing by the Ninth Circuit after a three-judge panel of the circuit upheld an injunction against the ban, issued by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez.

Benitez issued his injunction on June 29, 2017, and that decision was upheld by a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit on July 17, 2018, Breitbart News reported.

An August 14, 2020, en banc decision from the Ninth Circuit ruled the ban on LCMs unconstitutional.

BREAKING NEWS: @NRA scores a HUGE win in California today. The 9th Circuit, led by a Trump-appointed judge, rules that ban on magazines with more than 10 rounds is UNCONSTITUTIONAL. This case will have repercussions nationwide. — NRA (@NRA) August 14, 2020

The Ninth Circuit’s ruling against California’s ban on LCMs says:

We also want to make clear that our decision today does not address issues not before us. We do not opine on bans on so-called “assault weapons,” nor do we speculate about the legitimacy of bans on magazines holding far larger quantities of ammunition. Instead, we only address California’s ban on LCMs as it appears before us. We understand the purpose in passing this law. But even the laudable goal of reducing gun violence must comply with the Constitution. California’s near-categorical ban of LCMs infringes on the fundamental right to self-defense. It criminalizes the possession of half of all magazines in America today.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra now has the option of the appealing the ruling to the Supreme Court of the United States.

