9/11 Memorial and Museum announced on Thursday the annual ‘Tribute of Light” over the Manhattan skyline on 9-11 is cancelled this year. The annual reading of the names was also recently canceled. Evidently, they could not do this remotely on video?

According to Pix 11 it takes 40 people to produce the annual “Tribute of Light” each year.

However, at the same time, the three shifts of nine police officers to protecting the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower will continue.

No coronavirus worries there.

The police officers are assigned to watch over DeBlasio’s BLM street art.

Just heard that @NYCMayor has 1 & 8 securing the #BlackMindsMatter mural at Trump Tower. That’s one sergeant and eight cops, x 3 tours a day! Violence, shootings, and murder is up in NYC and this clown has three sergeants and 24 cops guarding a mural! If true, #SICKENING — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 16, 2020

The officers are ordered to protect the BLM artwork – the same group that wants them defunded.

Cops protecting a mural for a movement that hates cops. Wow the irony. And BLM wants to defund and abolish police, but it’s ok for police to protect THEIR mural?? This world has gone mad. — Alpuh Cheeno (Top 1%) (@Prospect_217) July 17, 2020

Another insult.

OK now this is simply a FU to the Responders, Survivors, and Families https://t.co/bE1qBxqLNW — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) August 13, 2020

