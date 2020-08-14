https://www.lifezette.com/2020/08/barack-obama-falsely-claims-that-president-trump-is-attempting-to-discourage-voting-by-trying-to-actively-kneecap-the-postal-service/

There’s a longstanding tradition in this country in which former presidents refrain from publicly attacking their successors. Unfortunately, Barack Obama has not been following this precedent at all. He has not only constantly attacked President Donald Trump over the past few years, but also made it his personal mission to ensure that he is not reelected.

While appearing on the “Campaign HQ with David Plouffe” podcast on Friday, Obama used more lies to go after President Trump. This time, he criticized Trump for attacking mail-in voting, despite the fact that the president has evidence to back up the assertions that he has made about the possibility of fraud with this practice.

“What we’ve seen in a way that is unique to modern political history is a President who is explicit in trying to discourage people from voting,” Obama said, according to Breitbart News. “Usually, the Republican Party for quite some time has actively tried to discourage people’s votes from counting in all kinds of ways, whether its voter ID laws or blatant gerrymandering, making it difficult for people in certain precincts to find their polling places.”

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: DOJ: Yale University discriminates against whites and Asians seeking admission

“All that stuff is contrary to American democracy, but I think the Republicans’ view has been it’s all fair game as long as it helps us gain power,” he added. “What we’ve never seen before is a President say, ‘I’m going to try to actively kneecap the postal service to encourage voting, and I will be explicit about the reason I’m doing it.’ That is sort of unheard of.’”

Not stopping there, Obama targeted Trump directly once again, later in the podcast.

“You now have the President throwing in this additional monkey wrench trying to starve the postal service,” he said. “My question is, what are Republicans doing where you are so scared of people voting that you are now willing to undermine what is part of the basic infrastructure of American life?”

Obama was ignoring the fact that there is good reason to be skeptical about mail-in voting, given the fact that the Public Interest Legal Foundation estimated in April that 28 million mail ballots “went missing” over the past ten years.

“Putting the election in the hands of the United States Postal Service would be a catastrophe. Over the recent decade, there were 28 million missing and misdirected ballots,” PILF president and General Counsel J. Christian Adams said.

MORE NEWS: Pastor John MacArthur doubles down on coronavirus defiance in California: ‘Not the America I’ve known’

It’s clear at this point that Obama is willing to resort to lying and cheating in order to get Trump out of the White House. It’s going to be up to us to ensure that he does not succeed in this endeavor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

