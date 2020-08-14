https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/512035-obama-trump-takes-responsibility-for-nothing-but-takes-credit-for

Former President Obama said Friday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpUSPS warns Pennsylvania mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted Michael Cohen book accuses Trump of corruption, fraud Trump requests mail-in ballot for Florida congressional primary MORE could benefit electorally from positive progress in the pandemic because he “takes responsibility for nothing but takes credit for everything.”

In an interview with former campaign manager David Plouffe, Obama noted that there is “no possibility of a vaccine for COVID being developed and distributed between now and the election, but it is possible that some of the trials that are being done result in us knowing before the election that a vaccine is on the way.”

Dozens of vaccines around the world are in the process of being developed, with a handful of them in the final phases of trial. The timeline is crunched significantly compared to the production of other vaccines, and even then, one is not expected to be available until at least early 2021.

“That might relieve people’s anxieties, and that’s good, we should hope for that,” Obama said. “But that also can change the dynamic, particularly when you have a president who takes responsibility for nothing but takes credit for everything, and you don’t know how the economy might react to that. So there are a whole bunch of circumstances, most of which Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Trump plans to accept Republican nomination from White House lawn US seizes four vessels loaded with Iranian fuel MORE can’t control.”

Experts have feared that there may be political pressure to quickly approve a vaccine for COVID-19 before one is ready. And while there’s almost no chance a vaccine will be ready by election day, some Phase 3 trials could be showing initial results by then.

Obama, who has been more publicly critical of Trump in recent months, said that Democrats need to focus on increasing voter turnout. He added that former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, made a “terrific decision” in choosing Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHarris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Democrats hammer Trump for entertaining false birther theory about Harris Hillicon Valley: ‘Fortnite’ owner sues Apple after game is removed from App Store | Federal agencies seize, dismantle cryptocurrency campaigns of major terrorist organizations MORE (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

“Here’s what Joe Biden and Democrats can control: making sure that we vote,” Obama said. “So, if you ask me, the single thing that I am most concerned about between now and November, it is that we do everything humanly possible to ensure that everybody who wants a change in administration actually registers that change at the ballot box, whether that is in person or by mail-in voting.”

