https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/08/14/oops-obama-bro-opens-up-can-of-worms-with-some-straight-talk-about-kamala-harris-real-record/
About The Author
Related Posts
Here Are Some Of The Craziest Bills Democrats Have Introduced Now That They Control The Virginia Statehouse
December 20, 2019
How Mask Mandates Can Make Life Confusing For The Elderly, Young, And Hearing-Impaired
August 4, 2020
Revolutionary Communist Party USA Leader Endorses Biden
August 4, 2020
The Misery Compact
July 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy