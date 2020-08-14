https://hannity.com/media-room/paying-the-price-protests-in-portland-cost-23m-chicago-60m-nyc-115m-minneapolis-500m-more/

Cities across the United States are starting to feel the financial pressure from weeks of anti-police protests; with demonstrators costing local governments tens of millions while demanding cuts to their law enforcement agencies.

“All told, the unruly demonstrations following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery could make it one of the costliest displays of civil disorder in U.S. history. In many places, the financial fallout comes as cities and states have drained their coffers trying to fight COVID-19. The end result for these cash-strapped cities could put them millions of dollars in the red and struggling for years to get out,” reports Fox News .

“In Minneapolis, costs related to the protests could hit higher than $500 million. In Portland, Ore., nearly 80 nights of destruction have caused the liberal locale $23 million and counting. In Chicago, a city that’s seen soaring crime rates and corruption at the highest levels, the damage done from the protests has not only hit high-end retailers but crippled hundreds of mom-and-pop stores trying to eke out a living,” adds the website.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said his government could be forced to fire 22,000 workers should the federal government refuse to bail out the Big Apple.

Read the full report here.

