House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Friday sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding documents and answers by August 21 on changes they say could damage the USPS’s ability to process mail-in ballots.

The Democrat-media complex exploded a couple weeks ago and accused President Trump of “destroying” the US Postal Service after the President’s newly appointed Postmaster General made structural changes.

New changes made by Louis DeJoy have reportedly ‘slowed down’ the mail deliveries, prompting the left to accuse President Trump of corrupting the US Postal Service in order to deter people from using mail-in ballots for the November election.

The Democrats, with help from their stenographers in the media are keeping the Covid-19 panic alive until Election Day in order to change how Americans vote — they are pushing for mail-in voting because it doesn’t require voter ID and there is no chain of custody.

Pelosi and Schumer are requesting all documents related to overtime policy changes since June 15, 2020.

The Democrat lawmakers also requested: “Copies of all documents referring or relating to the planning, implementation, and monitoring of the ESAS initiative (Expedited Street/Afternoon Sortation), including but not limited to all communications, evaluations, assessments, or reports from any postal facility participating in this initiative regarding mail left behind or delayed as a result of these policies.”

Last week Pelosi and Schumer sent an urgent letter to the Postmaster General demanding he reverse the recent operational changes to the USPS that “threaten the timely delivery of mail” ahead of the 2020 election.

Louis DeJoy will testify to the House Oversight Committee about the changes he implemented on September 17.

