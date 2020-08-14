https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/pence-confident-election-american-people-know-facts/

Vice President Mike Pence told talk radio host Rush Limbaugh on Friday that the American people “know the facts” about the nation, coronavirus, the economic recovery, and more.

And they recognize that the future depends on re-electing President Trump, he said.

“I think the American people… The American people know the facts. You know, in many ways sometimes I listen to — I listen to liberals like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and I’m reminded of what Groucho Marx said, which is, you know, ‘Who are you gonna believe, me or your own eyes?'” he said.

“The American people saw under Barack Obama and Joe Biden, we had the slowest recovery over those eight years in any period of time since the Great Depression. In fact, the reality is because of the foundation of President Trump and our administration poured in our first three years — of less taxes, less regulation, more American energy, free and fair trade — we’ve actually seen this economy in the last three months add more Americans back to work, add more jobs to this economy — in three months — than Joe Biden and Barack Obama saw created over their entire eight-year period of time.”

Pence said, “The American people see what this president has done. It’s a pathway toward economic recovery. That’s why I said in Iowa yesterday, you know, we’re gonna continue to work every day to make sure that we have the testing, that we have the personal protective equipment, that we’re developing the medicines, that we’re driving relentlessly toward a vaccine, to that day when we put this coronavirus in the past.”

He explained the job now is to reopen America, its business, its schools, and its economy.

The requirement to “bring this economy all the way back … is re-election president Donald Trump,” he said.

The pointed to the agenda of the Democrats: “higher taxes, socialized medicine, open borders, abortion on demand, and cutting or defunding — or, as Kamala Harris said not long ago, ‘reimagining’ — police.”

He said the race is a matter of making sure people understand that, as well as President Trump’s agenda and record “of the last 3-1/2 years of rebuilding our military, cutting taxes, fighting for free and fair trade, rolling back regulation, appointing conservatives to our courts at every level, building more than 250 miles of border wall, standing for the right to life for our religious liberties.”

Pence said the administration’s goals are not yet met, with a coronavirus vaccine being a top priority. And while nine million Americans already have gone back to work since being idled by the pandemic, more works needs to be done.

Pence quoted Abraham Lincoln, who said, “Give the people the facts, and the republic will be safe.”

