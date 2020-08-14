http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fbFS4aAmC8o/

Two defense officials told CNN that a the Pentagon will imminently unveil a new task force specifically investigating military UFO sightings.

According to unnamed sources, Deputy Secretary of Defense (DOD) David Norquist is set to lead a new team tasked with investigating Unidentified Flying Objects (or UFOs) spotted by military personnel. The decision comes on the heels of the Pentagon’s April 27 reveal of unclassified UFO footage captured in 2004 and 2015.

“DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” said a Department of Defense statement just after the footage was released. “The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified.’”

Pentagon formally releases 3 Navy videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena” https://t.co/DNtaSBpV0q pic.twitter.com/m2l1D7a1jo — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 27, 2020

At the time, lawmakers including Senator Harry Reid endorsed the decision to release and investigate the footage. “I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available,” Reid tweeted in April. “The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed.”

In July, Senator Marco Rubio expressed his approval of the decision to further investigate the mysterious aircraft. “We have things flying over our military bases and places where we’re conducting military exercises and we don’t know what it is and it isn’t ours,” Rubio said. But he seems to prefer extraterrestrial origins, rather than a more mundane source.

“Frankly, if it’s something outside this planet that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some sort of technological leap from the Chinese or Russians or some other adversary that allows them to conduct this sort of activity,” Rubio said in a video posted to YouTube on July 17. “That to me is a national security risk and one we should be looking into.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

