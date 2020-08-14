https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/pepsi-hates-conservatives-soft-drink-company-promotes-hate-video-tucker-carlson-mispronouncing-kamalas-name-just-like-joe-biden-week/

Pepsi is one of those American brands that turned over the reins to far left operatives who hate conservative Americans.

Earlier this week Pepsi retweeted a video of Tucker Carlson “losing it” when he was corrected on his pronunciation.

The liberal media blasted Tucker Carlson for mispronouncing “Kamala” Harris.

TRENDING: MUST SEE: The Gateway Pundit’s Alicia Powe Asks President Trump a Meaningful Question at Friday’s Presser — President Responds in Classic Trump Style (Video)

Of course, Joe Biden did the same thing and mispronounced her name this same week.

CNN crucified Tucker Carlson for mispronuncing Kamala’s name. They called him a racist. Watch good ole Biden mispronounce his own VP mate’s name TODAY! And he is FAR FROM NORMAL!! pic.twitter.com/qTVG3VL2g5 — Noah (@Noah24850579) August 13, 2020

But Pepsi felt the need to take a swipe at Tucker Carlson.

Mike Cernovich correctly tweeted this out: “Pepsi hates conservatives.”

Pepsi hates conservatives, as they just promoted a hate video by a far left wing group run by anti-American bigots. pic.twitter.com/1aKWW1Vw3d — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

