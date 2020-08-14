https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/pepsi-hates-conservatives-soft-drink-company-promotes-hate-video-tucker-carlson-mispronouncing-kamalas-name-just-like-joe-biden-week/

Pepsi is one of those American brands that turned over the reins to far left operatives who hate conservative Americans.

Earlier this week Pepsi retweeted a video of Tucker Carlson “losing it” when he was corrected on his pronunciation.

The liberal media blasted Tucker Carlson for mispronouncing “Kamala” Harris.

TRENDING: MUST SEE: The Gateway Pundit’s Alicia Powe Asks President Trump a Meaningful Question at Friday’s Presser — President Responds in Classic Trump Style (Video)

Of course, Joe Biden did the same thing and mispronounced her name this same week.

But Pepsi felt the need to take a swipe at Tucker Carlson.

Mike Cernovich correctly tweeted this out: “Pepsi hates conservatives.”

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...