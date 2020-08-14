https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/14/pepsi-retweeted-the-tucker-carlson-kamala-harris-pronunciation-video-to-its-almost-3-million-followers/
Welcome to the Resistance?
For some reason, Pepsi tweeted out the video of Tucker Carlson getting corrected on the pronunciation of Kamala Harris’ name to its almost 3 million followers on Friday night:
Why is @Pepsi retweeting Media Matters videos to their 3 million followers? pic.twitter.com/IwdH0y8BUd
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 15, 2020
Here’s the video from the Twitter account of Media Matters’ Nikki McCann Ramirez:
Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris’s name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020
Maybe Kendall Jenner is their new social media manager?
Looks like @KendallJenner got her hands on the @pepsi twitter account…. pic.twitter.com/dNgVkFfecR
— RJ (@rjcaster) August 15, 2020
Hopefully this was in error and not the start of some new woke cola war:
Why is @pepsi retweeting a Media Matters hack? Are we going to have different soda for Ds and Rs? pic.twitter.com/64u0fS0baj
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 15, 2020
