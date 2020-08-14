https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/14/pepsi-retweeted-the-tucker-carlson-kamala-harris-pronunciation-video-to-its-almost-3-million-followers/

Welcome to the Resistance?

For some reason, Pepsi tweeted out the video of Tucker Carlson getting corrected on the pronunciation of Kamala Harris’ name to its almost 3 million followers on Friday night:

Here’s the video from the Twitter account of Media Matters’ Nikki McCann Ramirez:

Maybe Kendall Jenner is their new social media manager?

Hopefully this was in error and not the start of some new woke cola war:

***

