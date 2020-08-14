https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-donald-trump-brother-hospitalized

President Donald Trump’s brother Robert was recently admitted to a New York City hospital, where is is reportedly “very ill.”

What do we know?

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed the sad news, saying that Trump and his brother “have a very good relationship.”

ABC News reported that Trump is expected to visit his brother soon.

The outlet noted that in June, Robert was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Health System in New York for more than a week.

A report from the Daily Beast alleged that Robert spent 11 days in the hospital’s neurosciences intensive care unit for treatment of an undisclosed “serious condition.”

The hospital’s neurosciences unit specializes in the care of patients who suffer from “subarachnoid hemorrhage, acute ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage, subdural hematomas, coma, tumors of the brain and spine, severe or prolonged seizures, neuro-infections, [and] spinal cord injury among others.”

According to a Friday report from the New York Daily News, Trump was scheduled to visit his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort Friday, but it is unclear whether the president will visit his brother before or after the stop.

“Either way, the NYPD would work with the Secret Service and help provide an escort to the hospital, and have cops stationed outside the hospital, a police source said,” according to the outlet, which noted that Trump Tower security detail may also see additional officers in the event the president decides to visit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as events warrant.

