President Donald Trump is right now in New York City to visit his younger brother, Robert, who is hospitalized with an unknown condition:

President Trump told reporters today that his brothers was having a “tough time”:

Robert is currently hospitalized at New York Presbyterian in Manhattan:

And it was reported earlier that he’s “very ill”:

And the younger Trump was reportedly in the ICU in June:

Prayers up to Robert and the entire Trump family:

