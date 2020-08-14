https://nypost.com/2020/08/14/donald-trumps-brother-robert-hospitalized-in-new-york/

President Trump’s brother Robert has been hospitalized in New York, according to multiple reports Friday.

The president’s younger sibling, 72, is reportedly “gravely ill” but but exact details of his condition are unknown, ABC News reported.

Trump, who was expected to spend the weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, plans to visit his brother in hospital.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed Robert Trump’s hospitalization and said the two brothers have a “very good relationship.”

