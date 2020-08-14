https://dailypatriotreport.com/nancy-pelosi-everything-i-do-is-for-the-children/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had the audacity to claim that everything she does, including stalling the economic reliefs in Congress, is for the children.

She said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that President Donald Trump is standing in the way of Democrats as they try to pass vote-by-mail policies and reopen the schools in fall. She added that all she does “is about the children,” and she has “advice” for them, “whether they want it or not.”

“If we’re going to educate our children, we have to have the facts in terms of what is needed, and they’re rejecting the expert recommendations of the American Association of Superintendents of Schools,” Pelosi said, “It’s about the children.”

“Let me just say this … you know everything I do is about the children,” she continued. “You know, having five children of my own, nine grandchildren, I worry about everybody’s children in America, of course. I have advice for them whether they want it or not. And one of the things that is so terrible is in this epidemic because we’re saying we have to assault the virus, we have to defeat the virus, contain the virus, stop the spread, and that means we have to have testing, tracing, treatment, masks, spacing, all the rest of it. And we especially have to look into the minority community, which is suffering an undue disproportionate impact of this virus. “

“Think of this: a Hispanic child is eight times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus than other children. Eight times. An African-American child is five times more likely to be hospitalized from the virus than other children. I mean, this is a challenge to our conscience. But, again, they refuse to face the gravity of the situation and listen to scientists and tell us what we need to do. And with their school money that they have, they want to spend the overwhelming bulk of it, in only schools that open up,” Pelosi added.

