(UNITED WITH ISRAEL) U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich) slammed the historic peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel announced Thursday at the White House.

“Huge breakthrough today,” US President Donald Trump tweeted. “Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates!”

Israel and several Gulf states have been enjoying clandestine cooperation for a number of years, largely due to a common enemy – the Islamic Republic of Iran, which threatens the region.

