Zachary Greenberg

California – 30-year-old Zachary Greenberg was arrested on Sunday night for repeatedly stabbing a husband bike-riding with his wife near Half Moon Bay.

San Francisco CBS reported:

A 30-year-old El Cerrito man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a bicyclist during an argument about riding on the sidewalk in Princeton-by-the-Sea, just north of Half Moon Bay, on Sunday evening, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim said someone got in an argument with him over riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, then stabbed him multiple times with a pocket folding knife, according to the sheriff’s office. TRENDING: It Begins: Black Lives Matter Mob Demands White People Move Out of Homes and Leave Them for Black People (VIDEO) Deputies located a suspect vehicle minutes later driving west on Capistrano Road and pulled it over. The passenger, identified as Zackery Greenberg, was identified as the stabbing suspect and was booked into county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff’s officials said. The bicyclist was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to undergo surgery and was in stable condition Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Recall, in February 2019, Zachary Greenberg attacked a Turning Point USA activist who was out recruiting for their chapter at UC Berkeley in Upper Sproul Plaza.

The assault was captured on video and posted to Twitter by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Greenberg was eventually identified and arrested by UC Police — law enforcement booked him into jail later that day.

The police then formally presented the case to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of the filing of criminal charges, the university said in March of 2019.

But the case went cold after Zachary Greenberg pleaded guilty to sucker-punching Hayden Williams.

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon blasted the corrupt system in California for allowing this criminal to walk free.

1/ The same lunatic who sucker-punched @HaydenTWilliams last spring repeatedly stabbed a husband bike-riding with his wife Sunday — and San Mateo County let him out on bail. Knife-wielding man arrested in stabbing reported to be Berkeley suspect https://t.co/GGLIG2mxRM / — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 14, 2020

KRON 4 reported that Zachary Greenberg is out of prison after posting $35,000 bail.

2/Zachary Greenberg’s free, but his victim’s recovering from multiple procedures & could have died. Why is this violent criminal still free-ranging around the Bay Area? Ask @NancyOMalleyDA1–sixteen months after the incident, her ADA is still “looking at the file.” For what??🧐🧐

— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 14, 2020

