Director Ava DuVernay (“Selma,” “A Wrinkle in Time”) called upon people to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this November, exclaiming “there’s no debate anymore” while likening it to a matter of life and death.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the director who will be producing the Netflix series about the life of anthem kneeler Colin Kaepernick dismissed any and all criticism of Kamala Harris due to the dire circumstance of the situation.

“There is no debate anymore. There’s no room for it in my book. We either make this happen. Or literally, more of us perish,” she said. “People are dying. Someone I love died. This virus is real. If it hasn’t visited your doorstep, it will.”

DuVernay then accused President Trump of abandoning his “citizens in a pandemic,” ignoring the fact that he banned travel from China:

Oh but, Kamala did this or she didn’t do that. I hear you. I know. And I don’t care. Because what she DIDN’T DO is abandon citizens in a pandemic, rip babies from their mother’s arms at the border, send federal troops to terrorize protestors, manufacture new ways to suppress Black and Brown votes, actively disrespect Indigenous people and land, traffic in white supremacist rhetoric in an effort to stir racist violence at every turn, attempt to dismantle most American democratic systems of checks and balance, degrade women all day everyday, infect the Supreme Court with another misogynist hack, demolish America’s standing on climate, actively cultivate and further white supremacist structures and systems across all aspects of American daily life.

DuVernay concluded by saying she no longer wants to “hear anything bad about” Kamala Harris and that she couldn’t care less about what she has done.

“Vote them in and then let’s hold them accountable,” she said. “Anything other than that is insanity. It’s ego. It’s against our own interests. It’s selfish. It’s disrespectful to our elders. It’s nonsense. It’s talking to hear yourself talk. This is a matter of life or death. We need all our energy focused. This is a fight for more than can be expressed here. There is no debate anymore. Not for me anyway.”

As the Daily Wire recently reported, the hard-left did initially express dismay after Biden chose Kamala Harris to be his running mate due to her prosecutorial past and the fact she has flip-flopped on issues near and dear to their hearts.

“We are in the midst of the largest protest movement in American history, the subject of which is excessive policing, and the Democratic Party chose a ‘top cop’ and the author of the Joe Biden crime bill to save us from Trump. The contempt for the base is, wow,” tweeted Brihanna Joy Gray, the former communications director for Bernie Sanders.

