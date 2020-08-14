https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/14/sen-ron-johnsons-thread-of-important-questions-media-should-be-asking-biden-and-that-he-should-be-answering-is-damning/

Sounds like Joe Biden has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Just sayin’.

Senator Ron Johnson was good enough to put together a thread of questions the media SHOULD BE asking Joe Biden that he SHOULD be answering. Of course, we’re not holding our breath but this thread is a doozy.

Take a gander.

My investigations into multiple corruptions during the Obama administration have been ongoing for years. I didn’t target @JoeBiden, his actions and glaring conflict of interest yielding millions of dollars for Hunter from a corrupt Ukrainian gas business demanded scrutiny. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

Right? Where the heck IS Hunter?!

Hrm.

Two months after Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity – a revolution against corruption – Hunter seized a multimillion-dollar opportunity available to him because his last name was Biden. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

Ukrainian officials, desperate for U.S. support, got the message: If you want U.S. support, don’t touch Burisma. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

Gosh, this almost sounds like that whole quid pro quo thing they accused Trump of …

Even Secretary of State Kerry’s stepson knew Hunter’s involvement with Burisma was problematic, severing business ties with Hunter and making clear his reason why. https://t.co/YlSP79Atrr — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

And considering he’s John Kerry’s stepson, yikes.

Here are some important questions the mainstream media should be asking, and @JoeBiden should be answering: — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

1.Why did @JoeBiden meet with Hunter’s friend and fellow Burisma board member Devon Archer at the White House on April 16, 2014? Was anything related to Ukraine, Hunter Biden, or Burisma discussed? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

2.Was @JoeBiden aware that Devon Archer joined the board of Burisma six days after his April 16, 2014 White House meeting with Archer? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

Oof.

3.Was @JoeBiden aware that Burisma’s owner, Mykoloa Zlochevsky, was generally viewed as a corrupt oligarch and that his London bank account containing $23 million had been seized by British officials only 15 days before Hunter Biden joined the board of a company he owned? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

Oof again.

4.Was Hunter Biden aware that British officials had seized the bank account of Burisma owner Mykoloa Zlochevsky? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

5.When did @JoeBiden first become aware of the reputations for corruption of Burisma and its owner, Mykoloa Zlochevsky? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

6.Does @JoeBiden believe Mykoloa Zlochevsky and his company, Burisma, are corrupt? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

We’d be shocked if Joe remembers who or what any of these things are BUT definitely something he should be asked about.

7. Was @JoeBiden aware in April 2014 that Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

Meep.

8. When did @JoeBiden first become aware that Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

That. ^

9. When did @JoeBiden first become aware of how much Hunter Biden was being compensated by Burisma? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

10. Why do you believe Burisma recruited and paid Devon Archer, whom @JoeBiden met at the White House in 2014, and Hunter Biden to be on its board? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

11. What skills or knowledge did Hunter Biden possesses that qualified him to be on Burisma’s board and receive $50,000 to $166,000 per month for his and his partner’s services? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

12. What does @JoeBiden know about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China? — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

Most important of all. This. ^

More to come. Stay tuned… — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020

Indeed we will.

***

Related:

Congrats! This is dumb! AOC dragged (then dragged some more) for defending Kamala Harris in babble-filled thread about white supremacy

‘Inside Uncle Joe’s mission to prove Obama WRONG’: Bombshell thread about Biden’s REAL feelings about Obama a must-read

And awaaay we go! First GUILTY PLEA in John Durham’s probe into origin of Trump/Russia investigation (hint, he was on Mueller’s team)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

