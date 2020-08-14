https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/14/sen-ron-johnsons-thread-of-important-questions-media-should-be-asking-biden-and-that-he-should-be-answering-is-damning/
Sounds like Joe Biden has some ‘splainin’ to do.
Senator Ron Johnson was good enough to put together a thread of questions the media SHOULD BE asking Joe Biden that he SHOULD be answering. Of course, we’re not holding our breath but this thread is a doozy.
My investigations into multiple corruptions during the Obama administration have been ongoing for years. I didn’t target @JoeBiden, his actions and glaring conflict of interest yielding millions of dollars for Hunter from a corrupt Ukrainian gas business demanded scrutiny.
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
Two months after Ukraine’s Revolution of Dignity – a revolution against corruption – Hunter seized a multimillion-dollar opportunity available to him because his last name was Biden.
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
Ukrainian officials, desperate for U.S. support, got the message: If you want U.S. support, don’t touch Burisma.
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
Even Secretary of State Kerry’s stepson knew Hunter’s involvement with Burisma was problematic, severing business ties with Hunter and making clear his reason why. https://t.co/YlSP79Atrr
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
Here are some important questions the mainstream media should be asking, and @JoeBiden should be answering:
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
1.Why did @JoeBiden meet with Hunter’s friend and fellow Burisma board member Devon Archer at the White House on April 16, 2014? Was anything related to Ukraine, Hunter Biden, or Burisma discussed?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
2.Was @JoeBiden aware that Devon Archer joined the board of Burisma six days after his April 16, 2014 White House meeting with Archer?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
3.Was @JoeBiden aware that Burisma’s owner, Mykoloa Zlochevsky, was generally viewed as a corrupt oligarch and that his London bank account containing $23 million had been seized by British officials only 15 days before Hunter Biden joined the board of a company he owned?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
4.Was Hunter Biden aware that British officials had seized the bank account of Burisma owner Mykoloa Zlochevsky?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
5.When did @JoeBiden first become aware of the reputations for corruption of Burisma and its owner, Mykoloa Zlochevsky?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
6.Does @JoeBiden believe Mykoloa Zlochevsky and his company, Burisma, are corrupt?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
7. Was @JoeBiden aware in April 2014 that Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
8. When did @JoeBiden first become aware that Hunter Biden joined the board of Burisma?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
9. When did @JoeBiden first become aware of how much Hunter Biden was being compensated by Burisma?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
10. Why do you believe Burisma recruited and paid Devon Archer, whom @JoeBiden met at the White House in 2014, and Hunter Biden to be on its board?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
11. What skills or knowledge did Hunter Biden possesses that qualified him to be on Burisma’s board and receive $50,000 to $166,000 per month for his and his partner’s services?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
12. What does @JoeBiden know about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China?
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
More to come. Stay tuned…
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 14, 2020
