https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sick-biden-campaign-releases-gross-ad-blaming-trump-death-90-year-old-woman-caught-covid-19-nursing-home/

This is all they got.

Lies and more disgusting lies.

The Biden campaign released an ad with Jessica Alvarado from Greenfield, Michigan who blames President Trump for killing her 90-year-old grandmother. Jessica’s grandmother caught COVID-19 in a Wisconsin nursing home and died.

President Trump DID NOT set policies on nursing homes taking in COVID patients.

State leaders did that.

At least 42% of all Wisconsin coronavirus deaths were in nursing homes.

JSOnline reported:

Jessica Alvarado said she has strong political beliefs but doesn’t consider herself politically active. But the Greenfield mother of four is entering the political fray in a big way, appearing in a national advertisement for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The ad launches Monday and is meant to highlight the coronavirus pandemic on older Americans, while criticizing President Donald Trump and his administration. Alvarado said her 90-year-old grandmother, Susana Martinez, contracted COVID-19 and died April 29. On Saturday, the family gathered for a socially distanced memorial. For Alvarado, the ad was a chance to tell her grandmother’s story to the country. “It feels like her passing was incomplete,” she said. Alvarado said her grandmother was in a rehab facility, where she fell and was taken to Froedtert Hospital for observation. It was there that she tested positive for COVID-19 and died.

