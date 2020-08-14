https://www.toddstarnes.com/show/no-questions-biden-harris-refuse-to-take-questions-at-presser/

Todd Starnes, the host of the “Todd Starnes Show,” on Thursday pointed out that Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, his new running mate, conspicuously took a total of zero questions from the media during their joint press conference at a Delaware high school announcing their bid for the White House.

“The point of a news conference is to take questions from the press, right?” Starnes tweeted.

Starnes was not the only critic to make the observation. Others on social media said it was not surprising because these hardened journalists seem to lose their bite when not confronting anybody but President Trump or his envoys.

Elizabeth Harrington, a GOP national spokeswoman, tweeted, “So pathetic. The press corps is not even hiding the fact that they’re playing for the same team. And Biden and Harris are still too afraid to take questions?”

The criticism seemed to stem from the fact that Biden has spent so much time in his basement during the coronavirus pandemic and most of his appearances involve pre-canned speeches and a friendly news outlet.

It is becoming apparent to many that any time Biden speaks it becomes a campaign liability. Anti-Trumpers have even pleaded publically with the former vice president to avoid debates with Trump because polls indicate that Biden has a comfortable lead and some circles say that it is his campaign to lose.

Starnes said there are a lot of moving parts around the Biden campaign. Democrats are obsessed about achieving power in 2020 and their allies in the mainstream media will do what they can to deliver what the Mueller investigation and impeachment trial failed to do: Remove Trump from office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., raised eyebrows last month when she said in an interview that Trump will be leaving office “whether he knows it yet or not.”

Starnes said Democrats seem to have their work cut out for them in 2020 and questioned if Biden even has the mental capacity to make it through the rigors of the campaign trail. Starnes said on his program on Thursday that he does not believe Biden played a major role in the selection of Harris on his ticket.

“I think this came from somewhere else,” he said.

