https://hannity.com/media-room/socialism-in-seattle-councilwoman-blasts-police-chiefs-decision-to-resign-blames-capitalist-class/

SEATTLE SPIRALS: Mayor Calls ‘Autonomous Zone’ Anarchists ‘Patriots’ Who ‘Want a Better World’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.12.20

Local officials in Seattle refused to crackdown on protesters occupying the ‘Capital Hill Autonomous Zone’ Friday; referring to the demonstrators as “patriots.”

“It’s simply not true. Lawfully gathering and expressing first amendment rights, demanding we do better as a society, and providing true equity for communities of color is not terrorism. It’s patriotism,” said Mayor Jenny Durkan, referring to President Trump’s labeling of the protesters as “domestic terrorists.”

Durkan has previously posted that the protest is “a peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief and their desire to build a better world.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said she and SPD Chief Carmen Best will not resign. “The answer is no and no. We thought about a Thelma and Louise moment…” Durkan said. #seattleprotests #CHAZ — Liz Jones (@KUOWLiz) June 11, 2020

It’s clear @realDonaldTrump doesn’t understand what’s happening on five square blocks of our City. Cal Anderson and Capitol Hill has for decades been a place for free speech, community, and self expression. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

Read the full report at Fox News.