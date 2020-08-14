https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/14/state-of-journalism-in-2020-update-huffpost-reporter-who-asked-trump-if-he-regrets-all-the-lying-has-been-waiting-a-long-time-to-do-that-soledad-obrien-loved-it/

Last night we showed you this video of HuffPost White House reporter S.V. Dáte asking President Trump if he regrets “all the lying.”

Apparently the activist disguised as a “reporter” has been waiting a long time to make that scene:

So Obama — of “if you like your plan you can keep it” infamy — was still president when he was planning to ask somebody who wasn’t even president yet if he regrets lying? Peak “journalism”!

He did, but of course his “journalist” colleague loved it:

This all confirms a lot (most of which everybody already knew).

Activist, just like much of the national media.

