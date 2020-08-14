https://www.dailywire.com/news/stephen-colbert-biden-harris-are-rockefeller-republicans

Further perpetuating the myth that the Biden/Harris ticket is somehow a friendly gesture to the moderate wing of America, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has gone as far to describe the duo as “Rockefeller Republicans.”

Speaking on Showtime’s “The Circus” with executive producers Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner, Colbert agreed that the Trump campaign will have a difficult time painting presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden or vice presidential pick Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as radical leftists.

“They’re trying to paint her as a radical leftie and part of the reason why she was unsuccessful in the Democratic primary is because she wasn’t,” McKinnon told Colbert, as reported by Fox News. “In fact, she has a lot of attributes that are good for a general election, like a tough former prosecutor … so that line of attack’s not gonna work very well.”

“When I was a kid, we would have called Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ‘Rockefeller Republicans,’” Colbert added.

The mainstream media has been working tirelessly to characterize Kamala Harris as a moderate, even though her positions and past statements expressly suggest otherwise. The New York Times, for instance, called her a “pragmatic moderate” while The Washington Post referred to her as a “small-c conservative.” Former Clinton lackey George Stephanopolous of ABC referred to Harris as a “middle of the road” member of the “moderate wing” of the Democratic Party.

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau (not to be confused with the “Iron Man” director) said that such characterizations of Kamala Harris are downright “hilarious.”

“It was hilarious to me that she is being called in all this coverage a moderate, like Joe Biden has found a fellow moderate or centrist,” Favreau said on an episode “Pod Save America.” “She supports something extremely close to Medicare For All, which Bernie Sanders acknowledged in his statement supporting her. She’s for the Green New Deal. She has one of the most liberal records in the U.S. Senate.”

“If you want to call Kamala Harris’ record in the Senate and her policies that she is supporting now centrist or moderate, great. If that’s where the Overton Window has moved, then congratulations to all the progressive activists because you have f***in’ moved the s*** out of that window, that supporting the Green New Deal and, basically, Medicare For All is now moderate and centrist. Fantastic, I’ll take it,” Favreau said.

As the Daily Wire reported, the senator from California stands far to the Left on a range of issues, including abortion, immigration, guns, religious freedom, and health care.

“On abortion, like many Democrats, Harris voted against the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, an act meant to prevent infanticide in the U.S. On immigration, Harris suggested that there was a ‘perception that ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is administering its power in a way that’s causing fear’ similar to the KKK,” The Daily Wire reported.

