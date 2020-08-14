https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/stocks-close-friday-flat-sp-500-posts-slight-gain-week/

(CNBC) Stocks slipped on Friday as the S&P 500 attempted once more to reach its February record high. Traders also pored over mixed economic data and looked to Washington for clues on further coronavirus stimulus.

The S&P 500 shed 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was down by 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 48 points, or 0.15%.

Big Tech came under modest pressure in late-day trading as shares of Facebook and Amazon dropped 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Alphabet and Apple shares dipped 0.7% each.

