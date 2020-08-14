https://thehill.com/homenews/house/512140-swalwell-calls-for-creation-of-presidential-crimes-commission-to-investigate

Rep. Eric SwalwellEric Michael Swalwell‘This already exists’: Democrats seize on potential Trump executive order on preexisting conditions Swalwell: Barr has taken Michael Cohen’s job as Trump’s fixer The Hill’s Coronavirus Report: Chris Christie says Trump team wasn’t aggressive enough early in COVID-19 crisis; Tensions between White House, Fauci boil over MORE (D-Calif.) on Friday suggested that officials create a presidential crimes commission after President Trump Donald John TrumpUSPS warns Pennsylvania mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted Michael Cohen book accuses Trump of corruption, fraud Trump requests mail-in ballot for Florida congressional primary MORE leaves office to investigate his actions while serving as commander in chief.

“I don’t say this lightly: when we escape this Trump hell, America needs a Presidential Crimes Commission. It should be made up of independent prosecutors who look at those who enabled a corrupt president. Example 1: Sabotaging the mail to win an election. #SaveThePostOffice,” Swalwell tweeted.

Swalwell’s tweet follows the United States Postal Service (USPS) announcing that 46 states are at risk of citizens not having their vote-by-mail ballot arrive in time to be counted in the November election as the agency faces delayed delivery, policy changes and a funding emergency during the coronavirus pandemic.

As people worry about the health risks posed by voting in person during the pandemic, switching to mail-in-voting and initiatives by states to make it widespread has been a subject of debate. But Trump has cast doubt on the security of vote-by-mail, and has alleged without evidence that it will lead to election fraud.

Trump’s opposition drew fierce criticism this week, especially from Democrats, when he said he did not want USPS funding in a coronavirus relief deal because it could fund vote-by-mail efforts.

On Friday, however, Trump appeared to reverse and said he would approve USPS funding in a coronavirus bill if Democrats make other concessions.

Swalwell has been a vocal critic of Trump and was a key player during the House’s impeachment inquiry into the president.

