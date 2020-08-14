https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/firstresponders-coronavirus-online/2020/08/14/id/982221

Terror groups based in the Middle East targeted nations front-line COVID-19 workers in an online scam.

CBS News reported Wednesday the terror groups are allegedly trying to raise money by offering bogus personal protective equipment at a time of desperate shortages during the continuing pandemic.

ISIS allegedly used the website facemaskcenter.com as a front for peddling fake N-95 masks, CBS reported, citing an unnamed senior Department of Justice official. Their targets allegedly included hospitals, nursing homes and first responders.

“They have a sophisticated online operation, and here they were turning that operation to setting up these phony websites to get money to fund terrorism. When you thought you were paying for a mask that you needed,” Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division John Demers told the news outlet.

CBS News reported an unnamed Justice Department said the ISIS COVID-19 fraud is “just a slice” of the overall criminal activity that’s designed to spread fear surrounding the virus.

On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced it seized over 300 cryptocurrency accounts linked to ISIS, al-Qaeda, and Hamas and confiscated $2 million in the largest virtual currency terrorism bust to date. Half of those accounts were employed to raise funds for the al-Qassam Brigades, the “military wing” of Hamas.

“It should not surprise anyone that our enemies use modern technology, social media platforms, and cryptocurrency to facilitate their evil and violent agendas,” said Attorney General William Barr.

The Voice of America reported two Turkish nationals were charged with operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. The final complaint highlighted a scheme operated by an ISIS facilitator named Murat Cakar who allegedly managed select ISIS hacking operations, and is accused of raising money for affiliated terrorist groups by selling fake personal protective equipment via FaceMaskCenter.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

