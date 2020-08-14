https://hannity.com/media-room/thanks-de-blasio-mayor-says-city-could-fire-22k-workers-financial-situation-painfully-real/
THANKS DE BLASIO! Mayor Says City Could Fire 22K Workers, Financial Situation ‘Painfully Real’
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened to fire 22,000 city workers this week if the federal government fails to bail out the Big Apple; saying his financial situation is becoming “painfully real” after the nationwide Coronavirus shutdown.
