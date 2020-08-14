https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/quick-joe-biden-already-outsourcing-jobs-facebook-page-managed-uk/
Joe Biden has always outsourced American jobs.
Only President Trump started bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US even after the Obama-Biden administration said it was impossible.
But Joe Biden is already outsourcing jobs.
Slow-Joe’s Facebook page is managed in the United Kingdom.
Hat Tip Robert
