Joe Biden has always outsourced American jobs.

Only President Trump started bringing manufacturing jobs back to the US even after the Obama-Biden administration said it was impossible.

But Joe Biden is already outsourcing jobs.

Slow-Joe’s Facebook page is managed in the United Kingdom.

Hat Tip Robert

