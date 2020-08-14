https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/burning-question-enough-lampposts/

The Founding Fathers were very astute judges of human nature. Sometimes they even wrote down their observations for posterity (that would be us).

One of those observations appears early on in our Declaration of Independence. “Mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

Now, an astute leftist would be the first to point out that “this is exactly why we are rioting and burning down the cities!” There are, however, very few astute leftists, left.

One of the reasons the left so despises history is that our collective past provides unmistakable evidence that the left’s favorite policies never work, wherever and whenever they have been implemented. Always they have ended in tears for ordinary people (see Venezuela, most recently). All communists have ever wanted, want now and will want in the future is power over their fellow men and women. Those are the precise people who should never be given power over anyone, ever.

Both anarchy and communism have been tried over and over throughout mankind’s history. On every occasion they have been found wanting. Even the early Christian church records an attempt at collectivist economy, where those who had surplus sold and gave to those in need (Acts 5, Ananias and Sapphira).

There is only one small group of people for whom communism does work. If you are part of the ruling elite (the old Soviet Politburo, today’s Chinese Communist Party, or our own aging Democratic elite), the left’s favorite policies work quite well for you. But for the common man and woman, and those yet to be born, they are an abysmal disaster.

“Yes, but you promised us lampposts!” Ah, so I did. Had the left in America simply continued on in its perpetual quest for communism under some other name, the subject of lampposts would never have arisen. Only the political left resorts to mob violence in an effort to inflict their form of government over others.

But communism is synonymous with corruption, and corruption opens the floodgates to blackmail. And blackmail opens the door to control over other officeholders. One might think that America’s slide down into the moral sewer would reduce the effectiveness of blackmail, but apparently not.

Still, blackmail alone will not send crowds of people out into the streets in search of lampposts, lighted or not. But there is something that will. I found it in this New York Times article lamenting how much traction the “false, Qanon theory” has gained.

“QAnon supporters are co-opting advocacy efforts in areas such as anti-child sex trafficking[;] believers are poised to get elected to office. …” The article goes on to urge big tech to do even more to censor QAnon than it already is.

As Nxivm, Jeffrey Epstein, Hollywood and others have demonstrated, there is an appetite among the depraved for the sexual abuse of children. Public corruption, blackmail and rigged elections haven’t brought people out into the streets, ready for mob justice. If QAnon is right and there is widespread kidnapping, sexual and satanic abuse of children in this country, I think all bets are off.

Remember, BLM and Antifa have already demonstrated how to use the system of justice against itself to permit riots, looting and violence, because the mobs are working together with local prosecutors and politicians to destroy their own cities. The police are stuck in the middle of this, and I feel sorry for them. But the question must be asked: If the police will stand down and watch rioters burn their city, are they likely to stop the execution of justice carried out against those who have violated the most innocent among us? As our founders made clear, there are evils that are not sufferable.

