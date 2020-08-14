https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/five-biggest-lies-sleepy-joe-biden-kamala-harris-announcement-yesterday/

The speeches from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris yesterday were full of lies and accusations about President Trump. Here are the five biggest lies from their presser.

Clearly the Democrats have a lot of work to do. They base their entire campaign upon lies which doesn’t appear to be a good strategy. Then again, calling everyone who doesn’t believe like you a ‘racist’ also appears to be silly strategy.

It was difficult to listen in on the Democrat leadership speeches yesterday but some brave souls did and they noticed the speeches were full of lies and unfounded accusations against President Trump. Kyle Smith at National Review noted the following lies in Kamala Harris’s speech yesterday.

The first lie from Kamala Harris was that President Trump’s mismanagement of the pandemic is what plunged the country into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. According to Smith, this is clearly not true:

False. The pandemic and its associated lockdowns, not the president, are responsible for the economic contraction. Donald Trump is not the president of the euro zone, which suffered through an even more dire economic contraction in the second quarter: minus 40.3 percent, on an annualized basis, as against minus 32.9 percent in the US. The U.K. suffered a contraction of 59.8 percent, also on an annualized basis. Donald Trump is not the prime minister of the United Kingdom. The U.S. economy did slightly better than Germany’s in the second quarter. And it’s questionable to compare the current crisis to the Great Depression, which was not only deep but lasted more than a decade. The U.S. added 1.8 million jobs in July and Goldman Sachs predicts 25 percent (annualized) GDP growth in the current third quarter, which would mark an end to the U.S. recession after two quarters.

Harris then blamed Trump for children not being in school – again, Smith disagreed:

Wrong. It is not Donald Trump’s decision whether kids go back to school, because the federal government does not run schools, but he has urged the schools to reopen. The primary reason kids cannot go back to school is opposition from teachers’ unions. The second-largest teachers’ union is threatening to strike if schools reopen.

Harris then compared the China coronavirus to Ebola but this too was incorrect:

Incorrect. Ebola was an outbreak, not a pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

Harris blamed President Trump for the virus being worse than other countries – also false:

Wrong. Several advanced nations have suffered more fatalities per million population than the U.S.: Belgium, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Sweden. Donald Trump is not in charge of any of these countries.

But the biggest lie, both Harris and Biden raised, was related to the ‘Charlottesville Fine People Hoax’. Biden started off his speech with this lie where he claimed President Trump called some neo-Nazis in Charlottesville ‘some very fine people’.

Breitbart reported on Biden’s speech where he claimed the following:

It is also the third anniversary of that terrible day in Charlottesville — remember? Remember what it felt like to see those neo-Nazis — close your eyes — and those Klansmen and white supremacists coming out of fields, carrying lighted torches, faced contorted, bulging veins, pouring into the streets of [an] historic American city spewing the same antisemitic bile we heard in Hitler’s Germany in the 1930s. Remember how it felt to see a violent clash ensue between those celebrating hate and those standing against it? It was a wake-up call for all of us as a country. For me, it was a call to action. My father used to say, “silence is complicity” — not original to him, but he believed it. At that moment, I knew I could not stand by and let Donald Trump, a man who went on to say when asked about what he thought, he said, “there were very fine people on both sides. “Very fine people on both sides.” No president of the United States of America has ever said anything like that.

But of course, this was the biggest lie of the day. President Trump never said this in this context. Never. According to Breitbart:

Here are the facts. President Trump repeatedly condemned the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in August 2017 — “totally.” Moreover, the neo-Nazis were not the only violent group in Charlottesville. The “clash” was not with those “standing against” hate peacefully, but with violent, black-clad Antifa extremists. As to “very fine people,” Trump had been referring to peaceful protests both for and against the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The MSM at the time of President Trump’s comments did not acknowledge the existence of Antifa. They still don’t to a large extent. Biden and the MSM claimed there were no bad guys in Charlottesville other than the neo-Nazi’s. This ignored the group Antifa who was there and was very violent.

President Trump was right. If the Biden campaign uses this as their top attack on the President, they are in a lot of trouble.

