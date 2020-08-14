https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/511992-the-republican-party-goes-for-broke

I asked a deeply troubling question six months ago. What was the Republican Party doing to our constitutional government? My answer was that the preceding quarter century, and especially the prior three years, suggested that it was driving to entrench itself permanently in control of the presidency and the entire federal government. The past six months have strengthened this conclusion and shown that the Republican Party is no longer an American constitutional party. It is now a party bound not to the Constitution but to the will of a single individual, a party of autocracy anchored in a cult of personality.

Six months ago we knew that Republicans had embraced principles that were antithetical to American constitutional government and gave Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpUSPS warns Pennsylvania mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted Michael Cohen book accuses Trump of corruption, fraud Trump requests mail-in ballot for Florida congressional primary MORE massive powers to negate congressional authority, corrupt the agencies of the executive branch, ensure a Republican majority on the Supreme Court, and use presidential power to pressure foreign countries to serve Trump’s domestic purposes. We also knew that Republicans continued to honor him even though he lied virtually every time he spoke, undermined American national interests around the globe, and repeatedly advanced Vladimir Putin’s anti-American foreign policy.

Now, during the past six months, we have learned that there is simply no limit to Republican ambition and servility. The party supported Trump when he mocked the rule of law by transforming the Justice Department into an instrument to protect himself and his henchmen. It even stayed with him when he lowered the presidency to its most abject point in the nation’s history by refusing to object to Putin’s scheme to pay foreign fighters to kill American soldiers. Most obvious in our daily lives, it supported him even when he recklessly rejected scientific advice and failed to protect the nation from Covid-19, helping the disease spread until it exploded beyond control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now more than five million Americans are infected and more than 165,000 have died, a number more than double the total number of battle deaths that American soldiers suffered in the Korean War, the Vietnam war, and operation Desert Storm combined. The contrasting experience of the European Union proves his unmitigated failure. With one hundred million more residents than the United States, Europe’s intelligent pandemic policies, contrary to Trump’s, reduced its coronavirus cases to a seventh of the number of cases here. Still, the Republican party remained subservient to him.

Of greatest significance, however, we now know that the Republican Party, despite Trump’s disastrous presidency, is willing to stick with him in order to press its long-term gamble that it can seize permanent control of the American government and that, to do so, it is willing to join Trump in resorting to increasingly desperate and extreme tactics.

First, Trump and the party have refused to do anything to prevent continued pro-Trump Russian interference with America’s elections. They are corrupting the 2020 census by cutting it short in the expectation that an incomplete census will advantage Republican states and increase their representation in Congress. They have refused to make any effort to reduce the likelihood that fear of the coronavirus will discourage voter turnout and refused to enact effective measures protecting voters from the plague and ensuring that all Americans will be able to vote safely.

They are actively seeking to discourage Americans from voting and to undermine the election results by attacking the legitimacy of mail-in ballots. They are attempting to limit the ability of the Postal Service to deliver the mail, an effort designed to disqualify millions of mail-in votes, produce massive delays in the count, and cause widespread confusion about the results. If Trump loses, this will allow them to claim that fraud caused his loss and that he is the true winner. They plan a force of 50,000 poll watchers in 15 key states to challenge ballots and harass voters they deem “suspicious.”

Their attorney general is investigating Russian intervention in the 2016 election and planning a report, likely to be as misleading as his summary of the special counsel report, minimizing Russian involvement and blaming everything on evil machinations by Trump’s “enemies.” Testifying before Congress, the attorney general indicated that he would likely release the report before the election, thereby abusing his position to create a pro-Trump “October Surprise.”

Finally, they have turned the Homeland Security Department and other federal agencies into Trump’s personal paramilitary strike force. They sent it into local areas for practice and now hold it ready, if necessary, to seize control of voting districts and ballot boxes in swing states. Now the dice are out, and the Republican gamble threatens to pay off. If Trump and his party prevail, it will mean the negation of popular government and the possible end of American constitutionalism.

Edward Purcell Jr. is the Joseph Solomon distinguished professor with New York Law School and is an author whose latest book is “Antonin Scalia and American Constitutionalism: The Historical Significance of a Judicial Icon.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

