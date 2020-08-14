https://www.westernjournal.com/destroyed-family-never-forget-kamala-harris-tried-ruin-brett-kavanaugh/
There are plenty of reasons California Sen. Kamala Harris is unfit to be Joe Biden’s running mate — a position that carries the real possibility of her becoming president sooner rather than later if the presumptive Democratic nominee is elected. One of them is how she tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court…
The post ‘This Has Destroyed My Family’: Never Forget Kamala Harris Tried To Ruin Brett Kavanaugh appeared first on The Western Journal.