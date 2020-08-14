https://www.theblaze.com/allie-stuckey/la-threatens-to-shut-off-power-water-for-gatherings

On “Relatable” this week, BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey reacted to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s announcement that he has authorized the city to shut off water and power service to properties hosting “un-permitted large gatherings” starting last Friday night.

In response to coronavirus lockdown orders banning indoor church gatherings of any size in Los Angeles County, many churchgoers are congregating in private homes. Allie argued that government officials in California, such as Mayor Garcetti and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), are OK with large gatherings of Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters, but seem to be targeting people who gather for reasons of faith.

“The mayor of L.A., Eric Garcetti, has restricted home gatherings of all kinds by threatening to cut off water and power to people whom he found broke the rules and had too many people in their homes,” Allie said. “You don’t know what kind of situation they’re in. You don’t know why they had a certain number of people in their house. And, honestly, it’s really none of Eric Garcetti’s business. I mean, this is some evil fascist stuff right here.

“And this is not the fascism, ironically, that ‘Antifa’ — who call themselves anti-fascists and yet employ fascist tactics themselves — this is not the fascism that they are protesting,” she added. “And yet, this is fascism. This is completely totalitarian absurdity. This is evil.”

Allie pointed out that, while churches were deemed “nonessential” in California, liquor stores and abortion clinics have remained open throughout the lockdowns.

