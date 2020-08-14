President Trump will nominate Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to the Council of Governors.

The president announced a number of key nominations for positions in his administration this week. The Council of Governors consists of 10 governors, five from each major political party, appointed by the president.

“I’m very honored to be nominated by the president to be on the Council of Governors,” Lee said Thursday afternoon during a news conference. “It’s a small group of governors who advise on policy at a national level, so I’m very honored to have been nominated, and I look forward to the opportunity to serve there.”

The Council of Governors was established in 2010 as a mechanism of collaboration between governors and federal officials on issues pertaining to the National Guard and homeland defense.