President TrumpDonald John TrumpUSPS warns Pennsylvania mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted Michael Cohen book accuses Trump of corruption, fraud Trump requests mail-in ballot for Florida congressional primary MORE on Friday preemptively attacked a forthcoming book from journalist Bob Woodward, despite previously praising him as a “very good writer” and agreeing to be interviewed for the Watergate reporter’s latest book.

“The Bob Woodward book will be a FAKE, as always, just as many of the others have been. But, believe it or not, lately I’ve been getting lots of GREAT books!” Trump tweeted, complaining that “everybody does phony books on Donald Trump and Republicans.”

Trump’s attack on the Washington Post reporter comes days after the first details of his forthcoming book about the president were released. The book, “Rage,” details “early national security decisions and operations and Trump’s moves as he faces a global pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest,” according to a description posted on Amazon.

Woodward obtained 25 personal letters between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Kim Jong UnNew Bob Woodward book will include details of 25 personal letters between Trump and Kim Jong Un Overnight Defense: Trump pushed to restore full National Guard funding | Watchdog faults Pompeo on civilian risk of Saudi arms sales Trump’s missed opportunities: The top three blunders of the past year MORE for the book that were not previously made public.

“Rage,” which follows Woodward’s first book about Trump, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” is set to be released on Sept. 15.

The president regularly lashes out at authors of books that paint him in an unflattering light and previously attacked Woodward over his first book on the administration. But Trump had complimented the Watergate journalist in January and indicated he had agreed to be interviewed for the new book.

“I was interviewed by a very, very good writer — reporter, somebody that you know very well, I could say, Bob Woodward. He said he’s doing something,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamFox’s Ari Fleischer: Harris ‘not that historically exciting to African Americans’ On The Trail: Pence’s knives come out Wisconsin Republicans raise questions about death of Black Trump supporter MORE. “And this time I said maybe I’ll sit down.”

